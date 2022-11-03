Not Available

A journey in the passenger seat of the ultimate solo tour. For former Squeeze frontman Glenn Tilbrook, touring meant 18 wheelers, hotel suites and police-escorted limos. Almost 20 years later, like many other established artists, Tilbrook's music now finds its audience through an independent route. In November 2001, to support the release of his debut solo CD, Tilbrook embarked on a different kind of independent route as he took to the road in America: One man, two guitars and a mobile home. "Glenn Tilbrook: One for the Road" follows him on every step of that journey: arriving in the States; picking up his mobile home; performing the shows; meeting the fans; camping at campgrounds; packing away his guitars. All access, all of the time. It's an intimate look at how an established musician adjusts to his new independent surroundings. It's a commentary on the current state of the music industry. But, most importantly, it's a human-interest story that transcends its musical base.