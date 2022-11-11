Not Available

“Bromberg’s third experimental feature, GLIDE OF TRANSPARENCY, goes further into translucent abstraction while conveying the intimate feeling of being transported to a sublimated inner garden. GLIDE unfolds in three movements, each layered with its own artful sound design (field recordings from the avian and insect world, ambient audio, vocals, and a composition for acoustic instruments). The non-narrative progression, Bromberg says, is ‘a journey devoid of compass bearings, forging pathways without a path.’ Luscious curves, vibrant colors, and the scintillating trajectory of light over matter, over filmic texture, echo fragmented memories of paintings we have loved, and embracing love, bring us to transcendence.” –Bérénice Reynaud, REDCAT