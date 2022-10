Not Available

Part of the James A. Fitzpatrick Traveltalks series, this MGM short starts in the capital Buenos Aires, visiting its shopping area, the Cavanaugh building, historical homes and a we see a funeral procession. There is miniature sailboat racing, miniature animal racing and real gorse racing in the local parks. Private clubs are popular for recreation, particularly yacht clubs. In the countryside, raising beef and commercial fishing are mainstays.