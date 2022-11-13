Glimpses of Guatemala

Not Available

We begin at the sleepy port town of Livingstone, then journey up the Rio Dulce past forests of chicle. We stop to watch men tap the trees, harvest the sap, and load the product onto small planes. At a local market, we see indigenous life much as it's been for hundreds of years: Indians mix Catholicism with traditional practice, women live a difficult but uncomplaining life. Then it's back to the coast, to the prosperous Isla de Flores, a trading island. Lovely women sing us to the twilight, concluding our glimpses of Guatamala.