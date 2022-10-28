Glimpses of Old England

Not Available

The first half of this Traveltalks visit to the southwestern region of the United Kingdom is spent in the Cotswold Hills area. We see many examples of the stone architecture for which this region is justly famous. There is even a miniature village built to look like one might have looked centuries ago. We take a ride on the Wye River and see the many types of boats used. After a visit to Tintern Abbey in Wales, its off to Laycock Abbey in Wiltshire, England. It is here that William Henry Fox Talbot invented photography in the 1830's.