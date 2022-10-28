Glimpses of Washington State

Not Available

We begin in the Wenatchee River valley, where apples are the chief commercial crop. In Spokane, we see the Sunken Gardens (later called the John W. Duncan Gardens) in Manito Park. In Olympia, the campus of the state capitol is surrounded by flowers. At Long Beach is the beginning of a sand roadbed that stretches for 27 miles. After a glimpse of canoeing on the Quinault River, we get a view of the San Juan Islands. Finally, we get to see some sights on the Columbia River, including the Rock Island Dam and the not-yet-finished Grand Coulee Dam, largest concrete structure in the United States.