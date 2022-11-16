Глиняная яма

Not Available

In the Russian provinces life seems to have frozen since the 1990s. Here you can hide from the worries of the big world, and heal the wounds of the soul. Thus argues Mila, having decided to return home to the mother’s house after an unsuccessful attempt “to conquer Moscow”. Mila’s sister Galya also wants happiness without thinking about the price. The passion that is aroused in the women by Rustam, a young handsome man from Central Asia, disrupts the family peace. A terrible enlightenment awaits the participants of this family drama.