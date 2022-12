Not Available

An after-the-fact work intended to bridge between Roger Avary's adaptations of two Bret Easton Ellis novels, "Rules of Attraction" and "Glamorama", "Glitterati" is a feature-length re-editing of the breathlessly edited "European Trip" section of "Rules of Attraction". Victor Ward (Kip Pardue) bums around Europe meeting people both famous and strange, and having off-beat and often surreal encounters in a non-stop quest to completely experience the continent.