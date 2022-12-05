Glob Lessons

Not Available

Alan is an insecure, perfectionist, mostly-closeted man from Minnesota. Jesse is an unpredictable, mysterious woman from West Virginia. They’re complete opposites - and they’ve found themselves partnered together on a low-budget children’s theatre tour for indifferent audiences across the Upper Midwest. Unsettled by each other, and each quietly suffering from emotional wounds of their own, they’re a study in avoidance -- until the reality of their forced proximity compels them to open up. As their friendship deepens, they begin to go rogue with their shows -- rewriting them and redesigning them in order to better represent their voices, and as they do so, they find the courage to begin writing a new life for themselves.