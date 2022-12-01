Global Thermostat

Not Available

Solutions to global warming increasingly come from geoenginering and large-scale climate change research. Despite the science-fiction sounding titles, projects like Stratospheric Aerosols Injections and Marine Cloud Brightening for managing solar radiation and direct air capture (DAC) devices have proven capable to separate and store CO2 from the other gases composing atmospheric air. These technologies open new perspectives and scientists are testing whether by intervening directly on the climate they can slow down or reverse the effects of global warming. How do they work and are they feasible? Do they carry risks for the environment?