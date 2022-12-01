Not Available

Ronnie Romero and David Cervenka have teamed up to create a truly unique collective based on years of filming and editing wakeboarding and other action sports. The title "Global Warning" speaks volumes of the film's content. Breaking the mold of your typical wakeboard video, our riders have been selected based on their style, character, work ethic, and the desire to push the sport to the next level. We're taking eight of the sports top riders from around the globe and bringing them together to exploit this international talent pool in locations all around the world. Ranging from behind the boat, to cable, to rails and winching, the riding in this video will be as distinct as each rider's style. This combination will result in some of the highest level of riding and entertainment in a wakeboard film seen to date, not to mention an exhilarating HD wake experience. Global Warning will be setting a new industry standard by becoming the first wake film to be released on Blu-Ray HD Disc.