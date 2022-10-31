Globe Trekker - East Texas

Not Available

Zay Harding ventures across the eastern half of Texas, beginning in 'cow town' Fort Worth to discover everything about cowboys, guns and rodeos. He then visits the fashionable city of Dallas, and the scene of the Kennedy assassination. In the oil city of Kilgore learn about the oil boom of the 1930s. In Huntsville get a taste of Texas tough justice at the State Penitentiary. In Houston Zay visits NASA's Johnson Space Centre and meets the fourth man to walk on the moon. He finishes the journey in the tiny town of Chappell Hill for the July 4th celebrations.