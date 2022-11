Not Available

Poor Gloomy. It’s 1983, and the fact that he’s a zombie makes him an outcast. Hiding out in the forest, Gloomy has his sights on a human girl. But her uncle happens to be one of the most feared zombie-hunters in the land. Set in a surreal universe that owes a debt to the visual stylings of Tim Burton, this awardwinning VR experience pairs surreal animation with a darkly humorous take on zombie-human relations.