Gloria (2013)

2014

The film is starred by Gloria (Paulina Garcia), a 58 year-old woman who still feels young. To fill the void of her daily life, her loneliness has become a night party, looking for love in dance parties for single adults, if only to get lost in a series of meaningless adventures. The fragile happiness she lives in suddenly changes when she meets Rudolph, a 65 year-old man, recently separated. This explosive passion, to which Gloria is completely devoted, perhaps sensing it could be the last, will make her eventually crash into reality. Gloria will re invent and find new strength to understand that, despite everything, life can always start anew.