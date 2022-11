Not Available

Shot at the Atlantis Hotel in the Bahamas, Gloria Estefan's Live in Atlantis features the hits "Coming Out of the Dark," "Oye," and "Mi Tierra." The DVD also contains medleys of such hits as "Conga/1-2-3/Get on Your Feet/Rhythm Is Gonna Get You" and songs from the Grammy Award-winning CD "Alma Caribeña," featuring performances by Celia Cruz, Marc Anthony, and José Feliciano. Also included are Gloria's bio, discography, and a photo gallery.