Gloria's Call

In 1971, graduate student Gloria Orenstein receives a call from Surrealist artist Leonora Carrington that sparks a lifelong journey into art, ecofeminism and shamanism. A wife and mother of two writing her dissertation for New York University, Orenstein never expects to have her life transformed through female friendship. Carrington whisks Orenstein off to the cafés of Paris to meet Leonor Fini, Jane Graverol and Meret Oppenheim. Witnessing their visionary art and personal struggles leads Orenstein to write groundbreaking scholarly articles about women in Surrealism. A decade later, Orenstein is a beloved professor at the University of Southern California, creating the first international conference on Ecofeminism. She receives another call from a shaman who whisks her off to the mountaintops of Samiland to experience her own mystical journey. Art, animation and storytelling bring alive this delightful tale which illuminates an often unseen history of women in the arts.