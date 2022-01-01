Not Available

Glory 23: Las Vegas was a kickboxing event held on August 7, 2015 at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA. This event featured world title fight for the vacant Glory Welterweight Championship of Nieky Holzken vs. Raymond Daniels as headliner. Also this event featured 4-Man Middleweight Qualification Tournament for a chance to win a spot in the Glory Middleweight Contender Tournament to be held later.[18] Glory 23 had average of 295,000 viewers on Spike TV.[19]