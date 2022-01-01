Not Available

Glory 24: Denver was a kickboxing event held on October 9, 2015 at the Magness Arena in Denver, Colorado, USA. This event featured a fight between Joe Schilling and Jason Wilnis as headliner with the winner expected to get a title shot against Glory Middleweight Champion Artem Levin. This event also featured a 4-Man Heavyweight Contender Tournament to earn a shot at the Glory Heavyweight Championship. This is a last GLORY event to aired on Spike which marks the end of 2 years agreement with Spike.