Glory 25: Milan was a kickboxing event held on November 6, 2015 at the PalaIper in Monza, Italy. This event featured a title fight for the Glory Lightweight Championship between Robin van Roosmalen and Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong as headliner, a fight between Giorgio Petrosyan and Josh Jauncey as co-headliner, and a title fight for the Glory Featherweight Championship between Gabriel Varga and Sergey Adamchuk in superfight series. This event also featured a 4-Man Welterweight Contender Tournament to earn a shot at the Glory Welterweight Championship.