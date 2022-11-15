Not Available

GLORY 72 goes down this Saturday November 23 for night 2 of the weekend of Glory at the Wintrust Arena in “The Windy City” of Chicago, Illinois. It’s the first of two events taking place on back-to-back evenings as part of the “Weekend of GLORY”. For the first time, GLORY Kickboxing is promoting fight cards on consecutive days. The current fight card for Friday is quite different from the original. Changes were made for various reasons, including injuries and problems related to the licensing process for fighters.