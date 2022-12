Not Available

GLORY 76 will officially take place on December 19. The event was previously postponed due to stricter COVID-19 measures in the Netherlands and the positive COVID-19 test of Badr Hari. This long-awaited event will be headlined by the fight between Badr Hari and Benjamin Adegbuyi and co-headlined by the rubber match title fight between Cédric Doumbé and Murthel Groenhart.