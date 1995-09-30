Glory Daze

1995

It's punk rock meets Animal House in this campus comedy that stars Ben Affleck as Jack, a soon-to-be graduate who finds he's having a difficult time letting go of the college life -- and decides maybe he doesn't have to. Also questioning whether there's life after college are Jack's roommates: Rob, who fears domestication; comic-strip artist Mickey, who's shy around girls; intellectual party animal Slosh; and perpetual student Dennis.