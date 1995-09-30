1995

Glory Daze

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 30th, 1995

Studio

Woodward Productions

It's punk rock meets Animal House in this campus comedy that stars Ben Affleck as Jack, a soon-to-be graduate who finds he's having a difficult time letting go of the college life -- and decides maybe he doesn't have to. Also questioning whether there's life after college are Jack's roommates: Rob, who fears domestication; comic-strip artist Mickey, who's shy around girls; intellectual party animal Slosh; and perpetual student Dennis.

Cast

Ben AffleckJack
Alyssa MilanoChelsea
Sam RockwellRob
Megan WardJoanie
French StewartDennis
Vien HongSlosh

