Glory Game - The Joost van der Westhuizen story

Known for years as the golden boy of SA rugby, the world reeled in shock in April 2011 when the news broke that Joost van der Westhuizen had been diagnosed with Motor Neuron Disease (MND). The disease attacks the central nervous system, causing progressive disability. There is no known cure. THE PROGNOSIS IS DEATH.Anyone who’s seen Joost in action will know that he’s not one to give up without a fight. His game-changing prowess as a rugby player is now galvanised in a battle for survival and, more importantly, to make a difference to the lives of others with the disease.Despite specialist assurances that he’d be in a wheelchair in a year and not likely see his 42th birthday, Joost not only celebrated in style, but took to the skies, travelling internationally with his J9 Foundation to meet the great minds who are working to find a cure.