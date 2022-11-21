Glory to God Alone: The Life of J.S. Bach

Not Available

Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750) lived his whole life in Germany and in music. This is his story, unfolded from the very places where his key life events took place. Born into a musical family, Bach's life was almost predetermined to be in the field of music. But from a child he internalized the art and passionately pursued the development of his skills. It would result in a legacy that has enriched the world and continues to inspire, engage, and touch souls across diverse cultural boundaries now close to three hundred years later.