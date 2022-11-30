Glory to Mstyslav

Not Available

Mstyslav was known in Kyiv. In 1991, when Ukraine gained independence, Mstyslav was so inspired that he grew a traditional Ukrainian mustache and went to streets with songs about Ukraine. He was screaming his songs for more than 20 years. He was singing badly, but from the bottom of the heart. In those songs, the enemies of Ukraine were dying in terrible torments. He was badly adapted, unprotected and sincere. He got coins from passers-by, threats and insults from cops and lumpens. On “weekends” he used to drink, read, stroll around, take part in patriotic song contests, travel across Ukraine and dream of being a movie star. After he died, it became clear that his life wasn’t schizophrenia but the beauty and the truth.