Gloryhammer: Live at Wacken 2016

Sat​urday 6th August 2019 on the Headbangers Stage "Mad respect to Thomas .. he obviously was sick as hell. Still managed to put a lot of energy in his performance. No playback, no excuses ... just performing no matter what. A lot of bands would probably cancel the show or perform playback vocals or something." Songs: 00:00 Infernus ad Astra 01:22 Rise of the Chaos Wizards 05:42 Legend of the Astral Hammer 12:27 Hail to Crail 17:43 Questlords of Inverness, Ride to the Galactic Fortress! 23:57 Drinking Competition 26:49 The Hollywood Hootsman (The King of Wacken) 31:07 Angus McFife 35:08 Universe on Fire 39:46 The Unicorn Invasion of Dundee 44:17 The National Anthem of Unst