Gloryhammer: Live at Wacken 2019

Not Available

Fri​day 2nd August 2019 on the Louder Stage at Wacken 2019 Glorious Gloryhammer playing for a galactic audience at the 30th edition of planet Earth's biggest gathering for heavy metal. Unfortunately a spell cast by Zargothrax summoned a thunderstorm to abort the performance of the mighty warriors - only for now... Songs: 00:00 Into the Terrorvortex of Kor-Virliath 01:39 The Siege of Dunkeld (In Hoots We Trust) 06:27 Gloryhammer 11:55 Angus McFife 15:48 The Land of Unicorns 21:38 Questlords of Inverness, Ride to the Galactic Fortress 27:18 "Sunrise" from "Also sprach Zarathustra" (Ruchard Strauss) 29:50 The Hollywood Hootsman 36:02 Goblin King of the Darkstorm Galaxy 40:38 Hootsforce 45:45 Masters of the Galaxy