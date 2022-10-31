Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice

Not Available

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the small but ambitious Castell de Peralada Festival, the famous Catalan theatre collective La Fura dels Baus and its director Carlus Padrissa staged Christoph Willibald Gluck's opera Orfeo ed Euridice. A splendid cast as well as an avant-garde production that makes extensive use of large projection screens and includes the members of the orchestra as actors onstage result in one of the most exciting opera performances in recent years. La Fura's concept is surprising and its originality demands our attention ... it gives rise to moments of great beauty and evocative power (El País).