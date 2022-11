Not Available

Gustav Kuhn conducts the Orchestra of the San Carlo Theater in this production of Christoph Willibald Gluck's three-act opera about Orpheus, a mythological prince who journeys to the underworld to retrieve his beloved Eurydice. Performed in Naples, Italy, this production of Gluck's revolutionary work stars Alberto Fassini and Bernadette Manca di Nissa in the title roles, with Paula Almerares co-starring as Cupid.