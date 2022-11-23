Glücksbringer

Not Available

Agnes, the proud managing director of a renowned Viennese jewelery business, has been happily married to the jeweler Leo Wieland for 17 years. He designs for her the exclusive collections and proves her despite the obvious age difference - Leo is a lot younger than his wife - every day his great love. But everything changes when Agnes receives a devastating diagnosis from her doctor: lung cancer. By chance, the couple will one day get to know little Max and his attractive mother Vera. In the terminally ill Agnes matures a plan: Vera would be a perfect partner for Leo.