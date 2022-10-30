Not Available

Nick Douglas is a documentary filmmaker's best friend. He is a 'professional expert,' a talking head that can glue any story together, a man who always has the perfect sound bite for any documentary, whether it's about Winston Churchill, Snuffy Smith or the color blue. In 'Glue Man,' Nick tells the story of how he went from a local news station's man-on-the-street to broadcasting legend at the History Channel. He also reveals his tricks of the trade, including his catch-all phrase for any subject: 'cultural touchstone for our generation.' With clips from Nick's extraordinary body of work and testimonials from esteemed colleagues, including Ken Burns, the film finally tells the story of the unsung hero behind the chyron.