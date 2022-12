Not Available

Set in no strict period, "Glugga" is inspired by the cold brutality of both Nordic reality & myth. The film follows a young blind & deaf woman abandoned in the Icelandic wilderness as she walks the very same steps in the stone forge of Thingevellier that many did on their way to the Drekkingarhylur (Drowning Pool) during Iceland's dark era of Reformation. The voiceover is taken entirely from the world of Icelandic romantic-era women poets.