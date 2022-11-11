Glukhar. "New again!"

Not Available

"Cruel" playing the New year under the ATS officer "Pyatnitsky" Cherenkov his colleagues wanted to arrange a fun December 31, but the Cherenkov decided to take revenge. On the blank with the signature of the Department boss Zimina he painted the instructions for each "offender." Partner and friend Agapov "had the honor" to congratulate the upcoming General Zakharov and... to be taken by a jealous husband for his wife's lover! Kolya Tarasov will have to climb on the roof and become a suspect in the drug trade. Denis Antoshin "ordered" to entertain children in the costume of Santa Claus, and cheerful Glukharev — discover the ability to telekinesis... But the New year has not been canceled, and friends will meet him by tradition sparkling!