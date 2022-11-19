Glup - Ein Abenteuer ohne Verschwendung (2004)

Not Available

"Buy, use and throw", this is the maximum of a world in which objects do not last more than twinkling of an eye. Shops are emptied and dumps filled. Alicia witnesses this unfortunate phenomenon, as her parents throw objects with only a few months of "life." But all is not lost as there are people like Thomas, an old scrap dealer, friend of Alicia, who teaches her the valuable art of recycling. From the hand of Thomas, our hero learns the true value of things, even to fix an old radio with her own hands.