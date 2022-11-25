Not Available

73.5% of Punjab's youth is addicted to drugs. A multi-million drug nexus is operating under the noses of the Border Security Force, The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, The Narcotics Control Bureau and the Intelligence Bureau, leaving them as mere bystanders to Punjab's erosion. The yearly consumption of alcohol in Punjab makes the city's population one of the highest per capita consumers of alcohol in the world! The scenario in Punjab is deteriorating at such a rapid rate that experts have already begun to put an expiry date to the state.