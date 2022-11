Not Available

Off-site means a character, an object, or an act that is not visible on the screen, but is part of the scene. "Gniele baila" presents a story about women, immigrants and abandoned Peoples who are invisible but are the most involved in life. This story is related to us by a stubborn and ambitious dancer. Gniele dances regardless of on-site or off-site. As the world turns and everything happens Gniele gets her strength from dancing.