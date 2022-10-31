Génération spontanée

Not Available

An old and learned doctor discovers the secret of spontaneous generation and makes a microscopic germ which in its growth gives birth to the following people who dissolve into one another and into other shapes with startling mystery: A girl, after passing through numerous forms, becomes a ferocious doorkeeper. He in turn evolves into a sheriff's officer, who changes to a fisherman of great weight, whose evolution forms a collector and a policeman, who in turn dissolve into a series of designs.