Génération Yamakasi

For the Yamakasi the "Art of Displacement" is a way of life. Racing through the new cities that ring Paris, climbing walls, swinging from balconies and leaping across rooftops, they transform the oppressive concrete architecture into places of fantasy, possibility and play. The heart of our documentary is the story of how the Yamakasi are transforming the youth of the suburbs, and themselves, through discipline, will and desire. Now, as the Art of Displacement is being embraced as an extreme sport and urban pastime, will the social message be transmitted as well? What is it for the new generation?