Go: A film About Moby

This exclusive feature-length documentary film chronicles Moby's life story from his humble beginnings in rural Connecticut to his current status as world-renowned musician and song-writer. Filmed in high- definition in Europe, the USA and South America during his world tour of 2005 this film give hitherto unseen insight into the man and his music. Moby, along with friends, family, and associates, tells us his story in his own words and takes us back to where he was brought up and where he first earned his spurs as a DJ before creating his own music. This is a rare in-depth portrait of an artist, his life and work.