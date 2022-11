Not Available

One day, when Baikinman and co. are at the beach, Horrorman encounters a girl who looks a lot like him, Hora Horako. Horako goes about telling made-up stories to others, including a story about herself being Horrorman's daughter. While Anpanman and friends wonder if it could be true, Horrorman immediately believes her stories, leading to a clash with Baikinman.