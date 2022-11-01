Go! Anpanman: Ruby's Wish

Not Available

Ruby is an Aurora Girl who makes northern lights together with her kind. She is banished from Aurora no kuni (Aurora Land) because of her selfishness and horrible behaviour, and she is told to find a stone called Aurora no Shizuku that can grant three wishes. That way she will be forgiven. Ruby meets Anpanman and lies to him that she needs the stone to rescue her land. But when Baikinman is also interested in getting the three wishes, Ruby is torn between the choice of helping her new friends or being able to return to Aurora no kuni.