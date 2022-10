Not Available

This comical spaghetti western inspired by the success of Lo Chiamavano Trinita and its sequels benefits from expansive cinematography by future cult filmmaker Aristide Massaccesi (a.k.a. Joe D'Amato). Stan Cooper and Gordon Mitchell star as a pair of bumbling conmen who wander through the West looking to make a fast buck. Their plans go awry when they run into a blustering, foul-tempered Mexican general who wants them eliminated.