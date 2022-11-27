Not Available

Go Big Or Go Home chronicles the training and aspirations of a group of young women in a Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania pro wrestling school, and the often harsh realities of the lifestyle that awaits them, if their squared circle dreams come true. From tedious day jobs and mixed family reactions to grueling, late night, in-ring sessions that occasionally impart more bumps and bruises than skill, the women who opt to pursue a life in wrestling willingly leave all convention behind. Following a muse that's outside the norm, and willing to sacrifice anything for entry into a world that's more carny than commonplace, these new ladies of wrestling prove that, in a world of ever-increasing predictable mundanity, the human spirit is alive and well.