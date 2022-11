Not Available

While visiting a dinosaur museum, Alicia tells Diego, Dora and Baby Jaguar a story about a young Maiasaura who got separated from her family herd. To help the lost reptile reunite with her family, it'll take the combined efforts of an animal rescuer, a great explorer and a dinosaur expert. Transporting themselves back in time to the Cretaceous period to help Maia, Diego, Dora, Alicia and even Baby Jaguar may just fill the bill!