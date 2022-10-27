Not Available

Go Get Some Rosemary

  • Drama
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Red Bucket Films

After months of living a solitary existence, Lenny, 34, picks up his kids from school. Every year he spends a couple of weeks with his sons Sage, 9, and Frey, 7. Lenny hosts his kids within a midtown studio apartment in New York City. During these two weeks, he must figure out if he wants to act as their father or be their friend. Ultimately, their trip upstate results in complete lawlessness taking over their lives.

Cast

Sage RanaldoSage Sokol
Frey RanaldoFrey Sokol
Eléonore HendricksLeni
Casey NeistatCat Burgler
Lee RanaldoStepfather
Abel FerraraRobber

View Full Cast >

Images