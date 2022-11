Not Available

Aaron the alligator, who lives his entire life in a tank in an animal theme park, is fascinated by the fireworks that are displayed in the park every night. He has a dream to see the fireworks up close. One day, he accidentally gets loose and makes his way into the park looking for the fireworks. It is up to Sue, the zoo keeper and Harvey the park mascot to get him back into his cage before he gets taken down by the animal control officer.