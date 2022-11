Not Available

17 year old Tokyo pizza delivery boy Kosuke (Kotaro Takada) crashes his bike into photographer Reiko (Miwa Mukunoki) and breaks her expensive camera. He promises to deliver homemade pizza to make up for her broken camera. After discovering that Reiko has moved 1,200 km away to her hometown of Nagasaki things become trickier, but Kosuke decides to fulfill his promise anyways by borrowing a moped from his workplace.