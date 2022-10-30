Not Available

GO IN THE WILDERNESS tells the story of Lilith, Adam’s rebellious first mate, and her guardian, as they forge an uneasy alliance on their journey back to Eden. Once in the Garden, they meet Adam and his new mate Eve, and realise that all is not as it seems in Paradise... Shot against the striking backdrop of Quebec’s remote North Shore, GO IN THE WILDERNESS presents a bold new version of the myth of creation. Festivals: Sarasota Film Festival-2015 PUFF Pineapple Underground Film Festival ( Hong Kong, China) December 2014 -Asian & Hong Kong Premiere Santa Fe Independent Film Festival (USA) - October 2014- US Premiere Festival du nouveau cinema (Montreal, Canada)- October 2013- World Premiere VOD and SVOD http://gointhewilderness.com/FESTIVALS-WHERE-TO-SEE-OUR-FILM