Not Available

A despondent girl. A boy who still believes in love. Eve meets Juri while people in the city night prey on each other. A shadow appears to tighten its grip on Eve. A thing with the foreboding face of a murky stranger. Pidä rakkautes (Go Love Yourself) is a dark comedy-drama with romantic overtones. It is based on a theatrical play of the same name, written and directed by Aino Martiskainen in Jyväskylä, Finland 2013.