Nagai Go no Kowai Zone 2: Senki is a Japanese direct-to-video horror film released in 1990 by the Bandai Media Division. It's the sequel of the film Nagai Go no Kowai Zone: Kaiki and just like the first film, it was also directed Go Nagai and Hikari Hayakawa. It contains two stories, "Vampire Hunting" and "Concrete Avenger".